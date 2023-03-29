Adamawa guber: Why votes must count in re-run polls

Adamawa state is home to many political juggernauts, prominent sons and daughters of repute, who have made their marks not only in their various fields of endeavours but also in Nigeria’s socio-economic arena. To venture into Adamawa politics that parades such juggernauts with conflicting interest is synonymous with one signing his political death warrant as only the lion- hearted ones can dare and keep afloat for long.

Adamawa state has always been in the eyes of the storms politically mostly for negative reasons due to actions and inactions of our politicians and elite who put their selfish political interest in the front burner at the detriment of the collective interest and overall development of the state, drawing the state backward.

Although, since the restoration of democracy in 1999, Adamawa state has witnessed a lot of political dramas, elite manipulations and desperation for power and efforts to thwart the will of the electorate but there is no time in the history of Adamawa politics when this desperation has reached its crescendo with REC himself allegedly involved in rigging an election as witnessed in the March 18 gubernatorial election in Adamawa state.

The alleged failed attempt by some unpatrotic elements and desperate politicians and other anti-democratic forces to rig Adamawa guber polls in favour of a particular candidate has put a serious dent on the electoral process in the state.

The alleged attempt to rig the Adamawa state gubernatorial election in favour of the APC candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, is a disturbing development that undermines the integrity of the electoral process. The leaked audio on the attempt to rig the election is a serious issue that must be thoroughly investigated and necessary actions taken to restore confidence in our electoral process.

All over the world, electoral process is a crucial aspect of democracy and any attempt to manipulate the outcome election does not only undermine the very essence of democratic governance but also portrays the country in bad light, especially among international community who look up to Nigeria to set the pace for other African countries. It can also rob the citizens of their choice of good leaders.

The independence and impartiality of the electoral umpire are essential in ensuring that, the electoral process is free, fair and transparent. Any attempt to interfere with this process will undermine the credibility of the entire electoral system and erode the trust of people in the electoral process.

Therefore, it is essential that the relevant authorities investigate the matter and ensure that those responsible are punished. It is also important that INEC takes measures to strengthen its internal mechanisms and procedures to prevent any attempt to manipulate the electoral process in the future.

In any democracy, the will of the people is paramount and it is the responsibility of the electoral umpire to ensure the electoral process is free, fair and transparent. This requires that every vote counts and that the outcome of the election reflects the will of the majority.

It is important that INEC conducts a transparent rerun election in areas where the election was inconclusive. This will enable the people of Adamawa state to choose their leaders without fear of manipulation or disenfranchisement. It is also important to note that Abuja based politicians are doing everything possible to rig out our workholic Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Consequently, as citizens of Adamawa state we won’t fold our hands and allow the so-called Abuja politicians to toy with the will of the majority. We have the right to vote for who we want to lead us and as such should be allowed to exercise our fundamental rights.

Unlike the past we now have a governor everyone looks up to as the project master and the grant master planner of great Adamawa state and won’t trade it with any other person. Majority of Adamawa citizens have decided to continue with the fresh air government, hence the majority of votes gotten by Governor Fintiri at the polls.

I urge the main opposition and their supporters to respect the outcome of the election and avoid any form of violence or disruption. The re-run should be peaceful and in line with democratic principles to reflect the will of the people.

INEC must remain independent, unbiased and transparent in the discharge of its duties and it must ensure that every vote counts. And all stakeholders must work together to ensure free, fair and credible rerun election in Adamawa state.

Engineer Wakilamtu, a concerned Adamawa citizen, writes from Yola, Adamawa state

