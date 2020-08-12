Adamawa MDAs to improve awareness on gender-based violence, others

Participants at the capacity building workshop for strategic Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Adamawa state have resolved to raise awareness and disseminate information on national and international standards as well as strengthen relationships, cooperation and collaboration among Adamawa MDAs.

They also resolved to bridge the gap between laws and policies and their implementation and to use empirical evidence for policy and plan implementation.

These formed part of the resolutions at the workshop held in Yola, the state capital on Monday.

The workshop was organised by the Centre for Social Justice in collaboration of some other donor agencies on implementation of national and international standards/plans on sexual and gender based violence (SGBV), violence against women and girls (VAWG), harmful practices (HP) and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

In a communiqué jointly signed by seven of the states ministries, three agencies and the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), the meeting agreed to work for the drafting, adoption and implementation of State Gender Policy.

“Work through their MDAs for adoption of the Child Rights Act, establishment by law of the Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response Team and enact specific laws prohibiting domestic violence.

“Take up the promise of the Body of Attorney Generals of the 19 Northern states to adopt VAPP across all the states in the Region through the engagement of the executive and legislature in Adamawa state.

“Tackle the challenges of child/early marriage, teenage pregnancy and VVF through the enforcement of the universal basic education requirement for all girls to be in school until 18. Sensitisation and engagement of religious leaders and traditional rulers on the provisions of the Penal Code of Adamawa state on the age of marriage and consent to marriage as anyone below the age of 18 is deemed to be a child by law,” the communiqué said.