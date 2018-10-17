Adamawa militia kill 5 in renewed attack

Adamawa Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of five travellers with four others hospitalised in an attack by ethnic militia in Bali village of Demsa local government area of the state.

The travellers were on their way to Jalingo but were ambushed by the militia along Numan-Kpasham road.

Spokesman of the command, SP Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the incident called for calm, adding that the command has commenced investigation into the incident.

‘‘They were attacked late evening by some militia along Numan Kpasham road.

They run away after the heinous act and before the arrival of our men station at Bidoma out post.

‘‘We are doing everything to bring suspects to book, there is no need for reprisal attack as two wrongs don’t make a right,’’ Abubakar.

Also corroborating, a local farmer who did not want to be named, told reporters on phone that, “some angry youths accosted the travellers who alleged that they were planning to attack their village descended on them, killing five and injuring four others, while seven others are missing.

‘‘All efforts to save the travellers from the youth by our village head in kpasham were fruitless.

Travellers had abandoned this road for long due to such attacks, until recently when assurance came that things had normalised, but here we are again,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials of Adamawa State Muslim Council have visited the area to evacuate the dead, who are Muslims, for burial.

