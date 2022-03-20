Adamawa North: Medugu rallies massive support, declares for Senate

Ward executives of Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha, Michika, and Madagali have welcomed Hamisu Idris Medugu’s declaration to contest for the Senate seat of the five local government areas of Adamawa state.

Hamisu, who toured the five local government areas and declared his intention to contest for the next Senate representing the area under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got the endorsement of the executives.

The executives welcomed Medugu’s declaration and said he was the first to convene all of them from ward to local government levels to declare his good tidings.

The official declaration of interest to contest for the legislative seat of Adamawa North Senatorial zone by Medugu has elated so many of them as he assured them of total commitment to their service both at the National Assembly come 2023 and their socio-economic well-being.

Sardauna Duhu in an entourage of his campaign Director-General, Mr. Usman Bukar, as well as friends and well-wishers, made an unprecedented convoy and toured the five local government areas.

At Madagali, the senatorial hopeful was given warm reception led by the APC executives of the area under the chairman Alhaji Yuguda Abubakar.

Sardauna was praised to high heavens as, according to his DG campaign, Usman Bukar, they have been experiencing hopeless representation as no one bothered to come back to show gratitude after being elected.

Bukar assured them that Medugu is a unique young man who has seen and done it all before he nursed the ambition to be their senator.

Overwhelmed by the Sardauna’s declaration and words of hope, they reiterated that he came at the right time to salvage the Northern zone.

While praying for victory as he embarks on the journey of canvassing votes from the electorate, they assured him of their support and unflinching cooperation.

In his remarks in all the five local government areas visited, Medugu said he is their son and brother who presented himself for the service of humanity as one of the aspirants soliciting their support.

Medugu congratulated them for being victorious at the recently concluded party’s congresses. He assured them he is the man to beat as he has all it takes to represent them at the National Assembly with a mindset of rapid and massive development of the zone.