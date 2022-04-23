Adamawa North senatorial aspirant vows to prioritise women, youth

A senatorial aspirant in Adamawa North, Adamawa state, Hon. Sanda Umar Iya, said his agenda, when elected to the National Assembly as a senator, is to sponsor bills that will change the ugly situation of the people in the zone, especially women and youth, who are the backbone of the society.

In a press statement Saturday in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, Umar Iya, who hails from Madagali, said his reasons for prioritising women and youth was to help them achieve success by undertaking lucrative ventures.

According to him, idleness was the major reason for Boko Haram activities and other inseurity ravaging the country, especially the North, as many idle youths are easily deceived by the gimmicks of the insurgents.

His focus on women and youth development, according to Iya, would bring back the glorious era to the zone and they will live a productive life that will benefit the people, Adamawa state and Nigeria as a whole.

Umar Iya, who has made wide consultations with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the five local government areas of Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha, Madagali, and Michika, donated cars to many party stalwarts and his supporters.

“I will help the women and youth in the area of education and create employment opportunities for them through various empowerment programmes. I will also set a new agenda that will empower women who are in business and farming.

“I will change the negative narratives on poverty and underdevelopment and give better representation to my people. This is my vision”, he said.

Iya is a business mogul whose philanthropy has endeared him to the people.

He said the senatorial contest to represent the people of Adamawa North will produce a God-sent senator, expressing confidence that he will win the 2023 election.

He, however, said there was no big deal coming from the same local government area with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and has vested interest in his party winning the senatorial seat.

Iya said APC is the strongest party in Adamawa, adding that his membership of the patty is what will give PDP a big blow of defeat “as the man of the moment, and man of the people.”

Iya, a young aspirant of 45 years old, said he has high regards for senior politicians like former Governor Bala James Ngilari, Senator Binta Masi Garba, former Governor Boni Haruna, and Governor Fintiri.

“Politics is all about interest. I’m only contesting, nothing more, nothing less. I’m just trying my luck, if I clinch the APC ticket, I’m sure they will rally round me because I’m their younger brother,” he said.

