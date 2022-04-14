Adamawa North senatorial seat: Resign as NIWA chair, group tells Binta



The Progressives Northern Youth of Adamawa (PNYA) has asked Senator Binta Masi Garba to shelve her aspiration to contest for Adamawa north senatorial seat or quit as chairman, Board of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

In a press statement in Yola yesterday, chairman of the group, Alhaji Musa Shuwa, said the former senator has a statutory appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, which bars her from contesting any elective office unless she resigns.

Consequently, the PNYA appealed to Masi not to deprive others by holding onto the appointment and at the same time vying for an elective office.

The youth said her moves to contest the Adamawa northern senatorial seat are contrary to the Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“Under the doctrine of necessity, moral and ethical values Senator Binta should not contest any elective position. President Buhari has just appointed her chairman of NIWA for a five-year term, only for her to set up an agenda to contest, which will jeopardise APC strategies.

“We are trying to consolidate victory in 2023 under the party’s drive for unity. Binta should tender her resignation letter so that a better person from Adamawa would replace her office rather than waste the chance of our people,” it said.

The youth said Masi’s declaration yesterday at the Civic Center in Michika was indicative that the 2023 elections will be keenly contested in the APC.

This development, PNPA noted, is not healthy for the internal politics of the party.

“In APC alone former Governor Bala James Ngilari, incumbent Senator Ishaku Abbo, Hamisu Idris Medugu, among others, are all aspiring for the same seat which may lead to serious internal squabbles that will make APC unable to win.

“We, therefore, call on Senator Binta Masi Garba to backtrack and sheath her interest or quickly resign her NIWA position for a competent person from Adamawa state”.