Adamawa North Senatorial zone: Hamisu Medugu accepts defeat, congratulates Abbo

An aspirant for Adamawa North Senatorial zone on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mallam Hamisu Idris Medugu, has congratulated Senator Ishaku Abbo, who won the party’s primary election.

Medugu, who got 100 votes in the primaries conducted last week in Yola, the Adamawa state capital,, said the success of Abbo is a victory for APC in the state.

Medugu accepted the loss in good fate, noting that it was God’s will for Abbo to win. He pledged his support for Abbo to win the senatorial election in 2023.

“Where there are contestants there are winners and losers, I tried my possible best but God decided the outcome of this primary election for one of us. I accept the outcome in good fate.

“I congratulate the winner, Senator Ishaku Abbo, and I assure him of the unity of purpose as members of APC to work together and win in the coming general elections of 2023. And Insha Allah I will support him to win,” Idris said.

He expressed his appreciation to all the delegates that voted for him, describing them as precious gold.

He also thanked APC stakeholders, his campaign team, and supporters for believing in his dream.

Medugu told them that better days were ahead, and that God will provide another opportunity for the sake of humanity.

“I call on all my supporters to join hands with me again to work for our great party. We are not leaving the party for whatever reason. We will remain in the APC, and work in the interest of our party,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

