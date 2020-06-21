Adamawa PDP goofed over statement on Nyako

Hon. Auwal Usman Galadima ,the director of media and publicity to Senator Abdul’Aziz Murtala Nyako has refuted the claims made by the Adamawa state People’s Democratic party (PDP) chairman, Bar.r A T Shehu on his principal.

Describing the statement as tissues of lies aimed at misleading the public about Senator Nyako, Auwal therefore called on the people to disregard it.

In a counter statement issued to newsmen in Yola, Auwal said the PDP state chairman’s statement was capable of destroying the image of Senator Nyako political career, hence the need to set the records straight for public consumption.



According to him, PDP in the state resorted to lies as means of diversionary antics to cover up their non-performance within one year in office. He said the party’s one year in office was darkness, and darkness can never be history,” the statement said.

The Adamawa state chapter of the PDP in the state, had raised a false alarm claiming that thousands of the African Democratic Party had decamped to PDP, while also accusing Senator Nyako of fanning ethno-religious sentiment aimed at bringing down governor Fintiri-led government among others.

Responding, Auwal said Nyako while in office as senator representing Adamawa central senatorial in the eighth assembly helped in resolving several ethno-religious crises in the state.



He said that his principal visited almost all villages where ethno-religious crisis took place in the state and assisted greatly in conflict resolutions.

He said prominent among was the Fulani and Bata in Kor- Goron, Girer local government council area where the crisis was resolved, and relief materials were donated to them..



He also refuted the claims that his principal benefited from PDP, saying Senator Nyako was not a card carrying member of PDP, and never contested in any elections as such could not have benefited from the party.