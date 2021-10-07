Adamawa PDP LG congress peaceful, transparent – Stakeholders

The local government congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was conducted peacefully in Adamawa state with a large turnout of delegates across the 21 local government areas of the state.

It was learnt that the success of the congress was sequel to the consensus mode of the election adopted by the party stakeholders in most local government areas of the state so as to avoid implosion in the party ahead of 2023. Contestable election only took place in few local government areas where the consensus option failed.

When Blueprint visited some of the election venues in parts of the state, the congress was hitch -free and devoid of any rancor.

In Mayo Belwa local government area, the congress which was conducted under the chairmanship of the member representing Hong constituency in the state Assembly, Hon. Bathiya Wesley and supervised by INEC representative, Maryam Halilu, saw a massive turn out of delegates across the 12 wards that make up the local government.

The incumbent local government chairman of the party, Alh. Bashir Hamman Joda returned for another term. He commended the committee for the transparent conduct of the election, which was done through affirmation as a result of the consensus option adopted in the local government.

In Yola South and Yola North local government areas, the election also witnessed massive turn out of delegates who besieged the venues. This was not different in Girei and Song local government areas where consensus was adopted with a large number of delegates participating in the exercise.