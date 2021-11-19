Adamawa poly to admit 700 students

The management of Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, Thursday said it has adequately prepared for the effective take off of its degree programmes in 7 courses recently approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) which will formally take off any moment from now.

This was disclosed by the rector of the polytechnic, Professor Ibrahim Umar, in an interview with journalists in his office.

He stated that although the institution have the capacity to comfortably admit between 100 to 150 students in each of the 7 approved courses, but the plan for now is to admit at least 100 students in each of the 7 courses for a start.

He noted that the institution has provided adequate infrastructures and other facilities that will take care of all the approved programmes including two brand new structures which will serve as offices for all the teaching staff that will participate in the programme and another structure of 4 classroom blocks with capacity to comfortably accommodate 150 students.

The rector further stated that next week the polytechnic will place an advertorial for all eligible students to apply and called on parents and their guardians to use the golden opportunity granted to the institution to send in their children instead of going to Taraba, Maiduguri and other institutions outside the state which has more financial implications.