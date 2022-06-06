Adamawa South: Senator Abubakar deserves APC ticket

It has already been seen that Adamawa All Progressives Congress (APC) is threading on a murky path of politics, it is set to fail in producing a marketable politician to fly the party’s ticket in the Adamawa Southern senatorial zone.

The controversies that are trailing the APC party may rock the party if the surrounding circumstances do not favour Senator Ahmad Moallayidi Abubakar as its flag bearer.

Indicators are that the nine local government areas of zone comprising Toungo, Ganye, Jada, Mayo-Belwa, Demsa, Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk, and Shelleng are calling on Àbubakar, a former senator, who represented the zone from 2015 to 2019 to do it again. He is the child of necessity that will bring success to APC come 2023, if the party in Adamawa does the needful by fielding him.

The performance of Ahmad Àbubakar as a senator is without measure and without mincing words, he walked the talk for humanity. He remains a beacon of pride to the entire people of Adamawa Southern zone. He is the hope and a beam of defense of the APC in the state.

It is however worrisome that the feats, records, and indelible legislative services he rendered to the people of Adamawa South and the nation at large are not being appreciated by the party.

Abubakar was a star senator during his days in the 8th National Assembly. He sponsored many bills, some which have been signed into law, and his motions and contributions on the floor of the Senate are today being used as the pillars that are contributing to the development of the nation.

Àbubakar was a shining star. He has achieved a lot in many areas that today are being described as the work of a hero from the land of beauty (Adamawa). A leader par excellence, he is a party man and a grassroots mobiliser whose local politics has distinguished him as a man with exceptional leadership qualities and decked with a passion to serve humanity.

During his days as the Senator of the Federal Republic representing Adamawa South district, one of his notable and unique style of leadership is his salient ways of touching the lives of hundreds of people in manifolds. He empowered women and youth in thousands, he secured job opportunities for hundreds of many others. He is a celebrity to date who has endeared himself in the hearts of his people.

A man with these shining records whose Adamawa communities are seeing him as an idol of good stewardship, a man with unforgettable records of achievements, should be the bride of APC in Adamawa state.

Many political pundits have criticised the party for lacking a simple analysis of the political game of winning elections. Lacking the skill and goodwill to fielding someone like Senator Àbubakar is the mistake that may kill the party in the southern zone, if not the entire state.

The recent controversy that trailed the party’s primaries to decide its flag bearer among six contenders placed APC in the dungeon of life and death. Among the other five aspirants, Abubakar stands up with the rod of deliverance, if it is not him with the ticket, the party is set on the verge of not winning the election. It is good for the party to give the ticket to a man that knows the road and the crooked path to winning the election. It’s on record that Abubakar is capable of following the winning game to the end. It’s a party and stakeholders support that will make the party get its footing of breakthrough again. Else it will still be the story of the gods.

Amidst varying degrees of indecisions by the party to do the right thing to the benefit of all party members in the Southern zone, it becomes their red line and a hard core decision. Failure to take the good decision on Abubakar to salvage the party will be the end of APC in Adamawa state in 2023.

Abubakar has immensely paid his dues for the party. He served the party diligently and as a founding member, he knows well how the system operates and how to attract better things for the people because he understands the value chain in the party’s system.

I’m calling on the APC at the national level not to gamble with the ticket by allowing people who do not have the political muscle and wherewithal to win the election. Experience counts, they say. Abubakar is a thorough-bred politician whose knowledge is to bring winning to the threshold of the APC family.

Gangwi, a political analyst, writes from

Ganye, Adamawa state.

