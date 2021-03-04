Adamawa speaker, commissioner for honours at PROWESS varsity awards

Speaker Adamawa state House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Iya Abbas and state Commissioner of Agriculture, Hon. Dishi Khobe are among Nigerians to be decorated during the 2021 edition of PROWESS University’s annual honorary doctorate awards.

In a press statement signed by Professor Prince Eze Nwuaba, African Representative of the University and Director of Institute of Arts Management Professionals (IAMPS), said:”This is an annual event which we rotate within the West African sub-region to boost sustainable growth and development through good governance in African leadership and will hold in the conference hall of the University of Abuja in March 2021.”

According to him, “The institution uses these awards to encourage those in private and public sectors to promote good governance through transparency, integrity and accountability in leadership. It is hoped this would reduce poverty and boost leadership capacity in our respective countries and states for global recognition.

“The honorary awardees are selected based on their merit and recommendations made on them by their various constituents.”

He said the recent “postponement from February to March 2021 was due to the resolve of the governing council of the University of Abuja to make use of all the available halls for their examination that would coincide with our date of event.”

This according to them is in compliance with the COVID-19 safety measures to allow social distancing during the period of examination.

Professor Nwuaba said further that, “apart from honorary doctorate degree award conferment, there would be fellowship induction/investitures/certification as members of the institute during the ceremony. This is meant for those who distinguished themselves in business, governance, captains of industry and those in other professional callings,” the statement added.