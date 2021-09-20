Adamawa’s unending teachers’ recruitment

Even after going through series of screening of all sorts, it appears that the Adamawa state government is not ready to employ these curious applicants.

The massive application for employment from every nook and cranny of Adamawa state portrays the highest level of unemployment the state is battling with. And the way and manner in which the Adamawa State Teachers Board is politicising the recruitment exercise is uncalled for.

The board continuously kept creating a scenario where some applicants would be forced to withdrew from the screening exercise.

Unknowingly, people have supported the idea of sacking teachers employed by the previous administration, thinking that justice would be done to all interested and qualified applicants but now reserve is the case.

Those with National Certificate in Education, NCE, are trained to be teachers and have all the required and basic knowledge that one needs to be in a classroom.

The NCE holders are qualified to teach in senior secondary schools. But after they have gone through a lot of drilling and at the tail end, the board is considering only those with first degrees and masters and planning to deploy those with NCE to primary schools is not fair to them.

However, this should be made clear to the applicants so that they will know exactly what they are applying for, or otherwise. There are other applicants with National Diploma in education who have been part of the screening exercise but were sidelined at some stages of the process.

The Adamawa state government should create ways to employ the massive unemployed youths in the state to reduce the number of crimes and other immorality in the society.

Above all, if truly the state government wanted to employ teachers, the aforementioned certificate holders are all qualified for employment. So, the board should rescind this decision of theirs and consider all the successful applicants, especially those that were opportune to get to the final stage of the screening exercise.

Mubarak Shuaibu Shelleng,Yola, Adamawa state[email protected]

