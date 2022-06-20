Adamawa:We arrested 296 suspects, secured 104 convictions in 6 months – NDLEA 





The Adamawa state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Monday said it arrested and prosecuted over 296 drugs offenders and succeeded in securing conviction of 104 offenders from June 2021 to may 2022.

Those convicted were sentenced to various jail terms without option of fines. Their sentence ranged between 6 months and 4 years and 71 cases still pending in court.

This was disclosed by the Adamawa state commander of the NDLEA, Femi Agboalu, at a press conference in Yola to mark the commencement of this year’s United Nations International Day Against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

He said the total number of seizures recorded by the command in the period under review was 3,107.786kg of illicit drug.

He gave the breakdown of the seizure to include cannabis sativa 2,702.167kg, Tramadol 146.806kg,Diazepam 36.116kg ,Exol-5 29.676kg, pentazocine 124.578kg,Rohypnol 1.473kg ,codeine based syrup 61.440 kg, cocaine 0.013kg,methaqualone 0.227kg, phenobarbitone 2.290kg, ammunition 28 RLA,one locally made pistol and military camouflage nicker, among other items.

He said the offenders arrested included a drug baron behind the ingenious mode of concealment of 2,197 blocks of cannabis sativa weighting 2000.6 kg in a motorised concrete mixer truck intercepted at Gerei local government in 2021 and arrested in Akure, Ondo state on may 25th, 2022 alongside two other defendants presently at the Correctional Centre.

