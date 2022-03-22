Adamu, Al-Makura’s politics in context



Recently, i wrote a piece titled, “APC chairmanship: “Understanding Adamu’s political coup against Al-Makura” aimed at setting the record straight. It was not intended to compare the political antecedents or achievements between the two contenders from Nasarawa state; their sacrifices and contributions to the success of the party because there is nothing to compared between darkness and light.

Moreso, that the forthcoming national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), slated for March 26, 2022, which seems to favour the North-central and Nasarawa state in particular, is a clear choice between those who formed the party, brought it to fruition and ensured its success and political jobbers who moved into the party after victory was secured for political relevance and survival to reap where they did not sow.

It is a clear choice between bringing an old, tired and frail politician who has lost relevance and should be in retirement on account of old age and diminishing political fortunes and putting the party in the hands of a vibrant, reliable and trusted political strategist blessed with high intellectual capacity, leadership acumen, zeal and magic wand to spring surprises when entrusted with difficult responsibilities.

Interestingly, my piece generated a lot of interests, comments and reactions, especially from citizens of the state. Some applauded the write up for its frankness while others, particularly those emotionally attached to Adamu’s candidature, dismissed it, resorting to name calling and failed to counter any of the issues raised. The best reason some of them advanced to justify their preferances for Adamu is that he is more experienced in politics than Al-Makura.

As weak as this argument sounds, it will not be out of place to put it on record that although they did not start politics at the same time, but heir political journey began in the same political dispensation and they both second republic politicians.

While Abdullahi Adamu was the state secretary of the defunct NPN and later chairman in the old Plateau state, Tanko Al-Makura was the state youth leader of the same party and member of its national executive committee. He became NRC state secretary in the aborted third republic but nothing was heard politically about Adamu in the third republic.

The issue is not even that of experience or the number of public offices occupied, but impacts made while holding such offices. Experience does not guarantee good leadership. For instance, late governor Akwe Doma had more experience in government and politics than Al-Makura but he turned out to be the worst in terms of performance. The pertinent questions are: what values has the candidate added to the party – his achievements, antecedents, sacrifices and contributions to the successes of the party to warrant being trusted with the party leadership?

Senator Abdullahi Adamu is an old political fox known for his political treachery, intolerance, dictatorship and insatiable quest for power even against collective interest. He sees politics as a life-time career rather than a call to serve. He is unforgiving and can go to any length to remain politically relevant.

He was brought in as governor in 1999 by political juggernauts like Senator Haruna Abubakar, late Dr. Dalhatu Araf, Senator Solomon Ewuga, believed to have even won the primary but was pacified to be his running mate. Unfortunately, these people became his first set of political casualities. Within eight years in office, Adamu made a giant stride in education by allocating 27 percent of the state’s budget to the sector, leading to the establishment of four tertisry institutions.

The institutions are Nasarawa State University Keffi, Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia, School of Health Technology Keffi and School of Nursing Lafia. Unfortunately, these schools were not build on new structures but on converted old schools without value addition to their infrastructure and facilities making them more like glorified secondary schools.

If you take away his efforts in the education sector, Adamu has virtually nothing on ground to showcase his achievements. Even Lafia, the state capital, under his watch was more of a glorified local government headquarters. He ruled the state with high-handness and was dictatorial. The lean resources of the state which should have been used for development found its way into private pockets and was used to empower political cronnies and expended on frivolities like purchase of traditional titles across the country which further indebted the state and retarded its development.

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura is not a political opportunist who worships any government in power for political and economic survival. He is a successful business man, progressive minded politician and committed democrat who rose through sheer hardwork, dedication and resilience to achieve political greatness after many years of accomplishments in the business world.

He is known for his humane dispositon, politics of ideas and development, simplicity, humility, honesty, prudence, love for the common man and ability to put detractors to shame with superlative performance. These attributes continued to speak for him in his political life even before he became governor of Nasarawa state. He abhors vindictiveness and desperation in his politics and does not see politics as an end in itself but a means to an end.

The story of how Al-Makura became governor in 2011 through doggedness, popularity and acceptability among the ordinary people of Nasarawa state despite elite conspiracy, incumbency factor and federal might underscores his pedigree. He defied all odds to bring President Muhammadu Buhari, a former party, CPC, to power which put the death knell on PDP in the state. It was a political masterstroke that qualified CPC to go into merger with other opposition parties which gave birth to APC and brought Buhari to power.

Al-Makura is a product of popular movement which came fully prepared on his individual merit, armed with visionary ideas to re-write the development history of Nasarawa state despite many obstacles. They include frightening debt profile, financial strangulation, decayed infrastructure, partisan lawmakers who are more concerned with politics than development. Nevertheless, he swung into action to implement his vision for the people of the state; and Nasarawa state has never remained the same again in terms of development. There was no dull moment throughout his reign.

Within the eight years he served as governor, Al-Makura did not rewrite the development history of Nasarawa state but also raised the bar of governance and turned the state into a model of good governance and infrastructural development in Nigeria which will be very difficult if not impossible to replicate let alone surpass. He left a big shoe in the politics and governance of the state with his legacies and footprints scattered across all sectors of the state which will forever speak for him in his politics and future ambition.

Abari writes from Lafia Nasarawa state

