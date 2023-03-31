Adamu didn’t endorsed Ladan as AASG DG- APC group

A political group, the Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG), has said the general public should disregard viral videos and statements on social media platforms by some mischief makers, claiming that the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has endorsed Dr. Nasiru Ladan Mohammed, as the recognised Director General of AASG.

In a statement jointly signed by Hajiya Maryam Yunusa Danjaki, Deputy Director General (Stakeholders Engagement) and Hon. Adeyemi Olusayo, National Secretary, on Friday, the group said the purported endorsement is not only false and misleading, but also an attempt to distract the management of AASG.

The statement reads: “While it is true that the former DG, Dr. Nasiru Ladan Mohammed, led some support groups’ leaders to the office of the National Chairman, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, and the chairman did mention in his statement during the meeting, that as far as the APC under his leadership is concerned, they have only one support group, and that’s the Amalgamated APC Support Groups. But some mischief makers are now misinterpreting the chairman’s statement as endorsement of Ladan as the DG AASG.

“We wish to state categorically and emphatically, that, whatever statement the chairman may have made during that meeting, must have come out of Dr. Ladan’s fallacious misrepresentation of fact on the true position of the leadership of AASG.

“To set the record straight, it is not the party that appoints the DG of Amalgamated. The management of Amalgamated APC Support Groups, had, through a unanimous decision, appointed and later sacked Dr. Ladan Mohammed before the general elections and he has since then, seized to be the DG of Amalgamated. And the party was duly informed of the development. However, to clear his doubts, a team of directors of Amalgamated have already been delegated to meet with the party leadership, to convey the message of Dr. Ladan’s removal the party once again.”

