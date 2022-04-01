Adamu moves to probe APC national secretariat, directors



National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has hinted on the need to probe the national secretariat of the ruling party and its directors.

The new APC chairman revealed this Friday in Abuja after receiving his certificate of return from the national convention electoral committee led by Jigawa state governor Abubakar Badaru.

The former governor said the party can not continue the way things were, adding that his administration will have zero tolerance for failure.

“It is in God’s pleasure that we are here at the helm of affairs of this party. We have come with a very open mind but you have to reciprocate in same spirit.

“We will definitely by the will of God Almighty, need to look at you but am not saying anything today until the Transition Committee submit its report.

“It is my hope that by the time the report is submitted, you have what they call clean bill of ledger, that’s my prayer. Right?

“We have zero tolerance for failure in this new dispensation of our great party.

On the elections, we cannot move the way we are to election. We have a marching order by the leader of this party, President Muhammadu Buhari we will have to deliver, there will be no excuses whatsoever and and will need everybody hands on deck for this to happen.”

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the election committee and governor of Jigawa state urged the new National Working Committee (NWC) under Senator Adamu to carry along all those who stepped down for them at national convention.

Badaru thank President Muhammadu Buhari for providing leadership to the party.

“So, we thank all the contestants for really behaving in a mature and understanding manner for the interest and progress of our party. They are heroes of our party, despite their personal interests chose to withdraw to allow consensus to reign so that our party will come out stronger and stronger and indeed this was what happened.

“I thank them and I believe they deserve all our commendation and the party will never forget them.”