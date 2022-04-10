ADC chairman demands resignation of power minister 

The national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Ralphs Nwosu, has condemned the incessant power outages under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government.

Nwosu in a statement in Abuja Sunday accused the federal government of ineptitude and lack of political will to ensure constant power supply in the country.

He lamented the concomitant negative effect of current 48 hours electricity blackout nationwide due to grid collapse.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration has failed woefully in its electioneering promise to ensure stable power supply in the country, wondering what it will tell Nigerians about the failure during the next electioneering campaigns.

He consequently called on the Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, to resign or be sacked, over his inability to take responsibility and efficiently pilot the sector to achieve power infrastructure renewal and private sector investment in grid and off-grid renewable energy sources.

He lamented that barely 24 hours after the national power systems crashed at about 10:40 am Monday, the grid collapsed again at 5.10 pm Tuesday evening and again at 6.30pm Friday.

He noted that the national grid had remained epileptic with a mere 2,000 megawatts of electricity in the past month.

He said while the installed power generation capacity of the country is about 12,522 megawatts, total output is still less than 3,500MW and with about 2,000 MW, only available for distribution due to weak distribution infrastructure.

“This is why Nigerians need to elect a competent government with the required political will to tackle its myriad of existential challenges, including power, in 2023.

“The ADC with its array of young and dynamic leadership presents a credible alternative to the present failed political parties and their representatives in government that continue to push the country nearer the precipice of economic liquidation and state failure on daily basis”, he lamented.