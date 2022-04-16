ADC leaders pay solidarity visit to ‘digital Imam’, commend his patriotism

A delegation of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has paid a solidarity visit to Sheik Muhammad Nuru Khalid (Digital Imam) in Abuja and presented an award of patriotism, remarkable leadership to the Imam.

The party also used the opportunity to present ADC’s Profile to the digital Imam.

A statement released Saturday in Abuja from the national secretariat said the delegation were led by the Board of Trustees Chairman of the party, Senator Patricia Akwashiki; a BOT Member, Alhaji Abu Zachary and the National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu.

Other members include: the National Women Leader, Hon. Kayauta Yakubu; National Director of Communications and Programs, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde; National Youth Leader, Barr. Maurice Ebam; National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo; National Vice Chairman, Dr. Peter Edeh; North Central Zonal Women Leader, Hon. Charity Ajagabogo and Personal Assistant to the National Chairman, Hon. Fashi Nyila Peter.

Speaking during the visit, ADC’s BoT Chairman said the decided to honour and align with the Imam for speaking truth to power.

She observed that following the Imam’s bold statements, everyone is encouraged more than ever to hold leaders accountable for their offices.

Sheik Muhammad Nuru Khalid was the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in the Federal Capital Territory before his suspension on 2nd April, 2022 by the mosque’s committee, following his criticism of APC government over the state of insecurity in the country. He was later sacked by the mosque for failure to show remorse after the suspension.

In his own, the ADC’s national chairman, Ralf Okey Nwosu, assured that the party’s door was opened to all patriotic Nigerians who were not afraid to work towards a new Nigeria.

Responding to the delegation, Sheik Muhammad Nuru Khalid thanked the opposition party for the visit, adding that “no one needs praises for doing what every human should do.”

The Imam said issue of insecurity and other basic amenities are not gender, tribe or religion sensitive; “every Nigeria is in need of these amenities and we must always hold the government accountable.”

He requested that the party keeps its door open for him, whenever he wants to come in.