‘ADC only party to rescue Nigeria’

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders and stakeholders have resolved to work harder than usual to rescue Nigeria from the vicious grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Patrick Andrew highlights its recent meeting.

Why South South zone

Firstly, the leaders gathered in Yenogoa, the Bayelsa State capital, where they strategised on how to snatch power from the APC, whose policies and programmes they described as ‘vicious and directionless’. The South South zonal leaders of the party were delighted that its national officers chose to come to Yenegoa in recognition and acknowledgement of the fact that Bayelsa State produced the only member of the party in the State House of Assembly: Hon. Gabriel Ogbara. However, that had since changed following the gale of defections from the two major parties.

The ADC now has senators, members of the House of Representatives and at least 13 members of the Oyo State House of Assembly. The party, therefore, lauded its members, especially those that had the courage to call a spade by its name by dumping the parties that have impoverished the country and its people in spite of the abundant natural and human resources.

“Since all of know that from early days of the party we had only one House of Assembly member in Nigeria in the person of Hon. Gabriel Ogbara, we thought it is most honourable to start the process in Bayelsa”, its national chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu said while speaking at the meeting.

He frowned at the alleged desperation of the APC leadership that would stop at nothing to ensure that the ADC loses its members as he claimed that the government had allegedly offered its members oil blocks and huge amount of money to lure the elected member in Bayelsa State into the ruling party.

“We have not won election but we have been chosen by well meaning Nigerian statesmen and people to be the umbrella vehicle for the journey to rescue Nigeria”, he said.

Why APC is against us

The ADC leaders also alleged that the ruling APC had previously manifested desperation to stop former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s bid to adopt the party to upstage President Muhammad Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

According to Nwosu, “it was very challenging since the party came under tremendous pressure from the federal government when some prominent Nigerians first adopted it to rescue the Nigeria project .The ruling party, APC, had become more desperate, especially when the ADC was adopted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the APC sought various ways to frustrate our members or arm-twist them to denounce the ADC and join the APC.

“They have tried to use oil wells and blocs to lure our members to the APC, but they declined. At the level of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), our opposers had insisted that the ADC doesn’t have an elected officer and therefore should be scrapped. They wanted us to deny Obasanjo and other people.

“ADC is grassroots based. ADC is not about big names. Some people used to call me and ask me who the big names in the ADC are? But people must own their country, the local market women, men, youths must own the country”, he said.

The ADC national chairman also noted with concern the alleged ridiculing of Nigeria among the comity of states over poor and dependent trade agreements signed by the present APC led federal government with China and other countries “When I travelled to China, Singapore and other Asian countries, I observed that Nigeria is the laughing stock of other nationals, these countries mocked us a nation because we are perpetually as it were seeking aids and loans.”

“It is encouraging seeing people look towards the ADC completely. But most importantly, the ADC is grassroots based. By the time people are in motion nothing can stop them. The ADC will win based on grassroots mobilization which has started.”

He said the ADC is the next vehicle to rescue Nigeria and commended reputable Nigerians for the courage, commitment, passion they have so far displayed by adopting the party for the Rescue Nigeria Project.

Also speaking at the event, the National Vice Chairman, South South, Sir Ayeigbeni Omohinmin noted that despite the pressure and deceit of the ruling party, the ADC in the region has decided to work hard during the coming election to deliver the South South region for the party and deliver Nigeria from the shackles of poor development.

Omohonmin said: “The ADC is not a party pursuing “my belle” ideology but the principle of democracy and true federalism and the development our country are the main issues on our minds not frivolities and corruption. For 12 years, we have refused to sell ourselves.

“What we are going to do is to canvass for the ADC as the party to beat. We, from the South South are not to be militants for deception, but militants for economic redemption of the region. The PVC is the only weapon we and will use to change bad leadership”.

Resolution

In the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the ADC South South leaders reaffirm their support for the national leaders of the party and applauded the courage of those that for the sake of rescuing Nigeria have defected from the ruling APC in particular to the ADC.

It lauded the courage of lawmakers whose disdain for impunity, lack of internal democracy and imposition of candidates dumped the APC and opted to identify with the ADC for the Rescue of Nigeria Project.

“The ADC in the South south has an open door policy and welcomes all well meaning youths, women, professionals and leaders in all fields to join the party as members, supporters, offices aspirants and technocrats

The ADC allows people to express themselves freely by aspiring for elected officers and generally get in the train to rescue Nigeria from the grip of anti-democrats, that is our the mentality that we encouraged.

The ADC South south zone has pledged to be a model to all in Nigeria, and our strategy is to work with great commitment and zeal.”

On restructuring, the party said it is essential but regretted that it has been so politicised that the real meaning seems lost. “Let us break it down. There is no leader in this country that will be going to Abuja to collect federation money. That is ADC’s meaning of restructuring- true federalism, where the centre is light, the states control their resources and contribute a certain percentage to the centre”.

The ADC, the communiqué says desires a situation elected leaders will take charge of the state and create and prosperity for the people. “Any leader who cannot create prosperity in the state who will depend on going to Abuja to collect and embezzle shouldn’t be there. That is what restructuring is about. Nobody wants criminals in government houses”.

“When we properly allow the system to work, the local government will become so powerful that it will build millionaires. You don’t run for governorship if you cannot create prosperity and security in that state.

“In our designed structure, we have said that every 30 percent of appointed positions must go to women, while 40 percent to the youths under 40 and then the remaining 30 percent will be shared to others”, the communiqué concludes.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.