ADC plane crash: 25 yrs after, victims’ families hold memorial service

A memorial service is set to be held for victims of the ill-fated ADC Airlines plane crash in the Ejirin area of Lagos, twenty-five years after the accident.

Families and friends of the onboard passengers are set to organise a memorial service for victims on Sunday.

The Flight t086 was en route to Lagos airport at flight level (FL) 240 (approximately 24,000 ft (7,300 m) altitude) with 144 souls onboard when the crash occurred.

The accident involving a Boeing 727 aircraft had happened on November 7, 1996, when the pilot lost control after taking evasive action to avoid a mid-air collision.

A statement by some of the family members and friends indicated that the memorial service would be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Cenotaph by the Itoikin Bridge along the Ikorodu – Epe highway.

According to the statement, the Cenotaph would be open from 7am till 5pm for those who wanted to visit, have a quiet moment, light a candle, or lay a wreath and flowers.