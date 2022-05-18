ADC prepared for 2023 primaries but no consensus candidate – Amb. Sampson.

Barley few days to political party primaries in various states across Nigeria, Rivers state chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Amb. Leader Sampson has said that the party is adequately prepared to conduct a peaceful hitch-free primary election exercise in the state.

Samson who disclosed this Tuesday while fielding questions from newsmen in Port- Harcourt announced that the exercise would start from 26th May 2023, which according to him, would stand the taste of time in annals of politics in the state.

Sampson said that they were very mindful of INEC’s timetable and, therefore, working assiduously round the clock in their preparations to ensure that they beat the given deadline by INEC.

“Honestly, ADC party is not adopting a consensus format in its selection of aspirants but indirect primary to determine who will represent the party in all the elective positions at different levels” he stated.

Commenting on the chances of ADC in the 2023 general elections proper, the self-confident Sampson expressed optimism that the party would occupy the Rivers State Brick House come 2023.

“Believe me, we are set and looking forward to come out victorious across the 23 LGAs in 319 wards in Rivers state as to take over the Brick House, because we are seen as the only alternate party in the state with good ideology, sellable and sincere aspirants who have been critically examined and ready to work to change the narratives of greedy leadership in the state.

