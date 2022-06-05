ADC primary: Bishop Onuoha wins, Ukiwe rejects outcome





Founder of Vision Africa International and Bishop of Methodist Church, Nigeria, Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has emerged the winner of African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship primary for Abia state.

2023 election held Saturday at Kolpings Society of Nigeria, World Bank Housing Estate, Umuahia.

Announcing the results last Saturday in Umuahia at about 8:30 pm, the returning officer, Mr Nkem Ukandu said that Bishop Onuoha polled 330 votes while Otisi Ebitu Ukiwe, the son of one time Military Vice President, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe scored 160 votes, with 20 void votes.

Conversely, the runners up, Mr Otisi Ebitu Ukiwe, faulted the outcome of the primary election which he vowed to challenge at the lawful court in order to prove that he was rigged out against popular support on his side.

Addressing journalists, Mr Robert Igwe Nkata Onuma, party agent to Mr Otisi Ebitu Ukiwe, said their leader was manipulated out of the electoral process and they would not allow what he described as scam to stand the legal scrutiny.

He noted that local government party chairmen were not allowed to identify those who were the genuine delegates, accusing the party of abandoning approved list of delegates from the National Working Committee ( NWC) of the party in favour of the clergyman.

Nkata further said the accreditation of the guber primaries was faulty, as it fell short of INEC and party standards, stating that delegates were sidelined in the process.

He noted that in as much as he was not against inclusion of persons Living with Disability to participate in the primary election, it was wrong for up to 75% of them to take part in ordinary primary election of the party.

Nkata said from findings available, the physically challenged persons that voted for Bishop Dr. Sunday Onuoha, came from a foundation he oversees which he caters for their well-being, noting that the authentic delegates were sidetracked and disenfranchised in the election.

He revealed that similar practice was the case in Lagos State as the party also sidetracked the potential delegates, pointing out that they reject in its entirety, the outcome of the result promising to challenge its authenticity in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Another delegate who believed in the candidacy of Mr Otisi who did not want her name in print accused Bishop Sunday Onuoha of bringing in majority of People living with Disabilities (PwDs) who were not accredited delegates to vote for him against the electoral guidelines.

She alleged that fictitious names were imported saying the physically challenged men and women who voted are not registered party delegates while stressing that they will challenge the outcome in the court.

