ADC to challenge defection of Rep member in court

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that it will challenge the ‘illegal’ defection of its member in the House of Representatives, Hon Peter Makinde of Ondo East/West to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The party which dismissed the purported defection of Hon Makinde to the APC as a huge joke described it as illegal and a plot to destabilise the ADC and undermine the integrity of the National Assembly.

The speaker had on 23rd Febuary announced the defection of Hon Peter Makinde of Ondo East/West to the APC.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu said his party is unaware of any defection of its member at the green chambers, adding that there was no crisis in the party as required by the constitution to occasion such defection as claimed by Hon Makinde.

He accused the Reps speaker of turning the green chambers into a poaching ground for the APC instead of legislating on serious security challenges that is bedevilling the country.

Nwosu further stated that the ADC is being repositioned and is committed to taking over the presidency and wining more states in 2023 general election.

He said, “On Tuesday, the 23rd 2021, the speaker Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila started a willful journey that will further undermine the integrity of the National Assembly by orchestrating the APC national poaching game into the house. This he did by illegally announcing that Hon. Peter Makinde of Ondo East/West decamped from ADC to APC due to crisis.

“As the world can see, except the speaker and his co-travelers want to start a phantom storm in our party, ADC is in tact and not just ready, but determined to take Nigeria to a great and new democratic leadership experience by taking over the presidency and winning most of the states in 2023 general election.

“Therefore, interlopers like the Honourable Speaker must reverse all their meddlesomeness or face ADC in court. ADC will take the legal option if both the speaker and Makinde fail to heed reason and good judgement”