ADC’s presidency ‘ll give Nigerians sense of belonging – Aspirant



A presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dr. Mani Ibrahim, has assured Nigerians that if given opportunity in 2023, his government will give all a sense of belonging.

Dr. Ibrahim said under the ADC administration, the government will embark on massive re-orientation of all Nigerians on the need for patriotism.

Declaring officially to contest the ADC presidential ticket ahead of 2023 general elections, Tuesdaat the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Ibrahim lamented the failure of the government to perform its primary obligation of the protection of lives and property to its citizens.

According to the ADP presidential aspirant, the situation in Nigeria is not only that we spend just about 2% of GDP on education but that of recent, we have a dwindling allocation that has never reached a double-digit.

“The resolving effect is high number of out of school children, a non-functional education system where schools are characterized

by poor infrastructure and teaching facilities as well as poor welfare of teachers across board.

“My vision as the President of this country is to initiate the turning around of the fortune of our country within a term and put it on the path of a sustainable development that will see the country move to the rank of the most develop countries in the world within a generation.

“This is easily achievable by harnessing our great endowment in human capital. The introduction of modern technology particularly in ICT into our basic and secondary education systems will radically disrupt the system by ensuring access and delivery of contents at a low cost. Savings from this, will be invested in attending to teachers welfare to make the teaching profession more attractive.”

Ibrahim, however, promised to better the living standards of Nigerians.

“A government formed by the ADC will put more efforts in national reorientation to give all Nigerians a new sense of belonging. This will be achieved by internalizing the core values of honesty, tolerance, hard work and patriotism in our people, under an atmosphere of social justice.

“Our government will take decisive action against insurgency in the country. We will make efforts to improve on the overall security of life and property by strengthening our internal security mechanism via training and provision of equipment. Recruitment of able bodied young people, marshaling our ex-service personnel and most importantly ensure synergy among the Armed forces.

“Our government will take stringent measures to stop corruption in all its ramifications and from all quarters. The legal framework and system to fight corruption will be further strengthened and empowered in order to handle corrupt cases more expediently. If need be, our government will insist on the repatriation of all ill-gotten wealth stashed abroad by

Nigerians through a dynamic and progressive legislation process.

“We will pay key attention to the economy by initiating policies that will stimulate the growth of the economy in real sectors such as Agriculture through general improvement and value addition; this is in recognition of the huge contribution of the sector to our GDP, thereby creating the avenue for more employment in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors via protective measures that will involve a regime of regulations in the interest and exchange rates in order to give our currency a competitive edge on the global stage.

“Our economic diversification plan will also include the introduction of big Data analytics as a revenue earner for government and private organizations, as well as a source of employment for millions with even a greater potential than oil.

“We intend to bring back the national development plans which allow government to focus its energies in achievable target for infrastructural development. High priorities will be given to investments in key infrastructure such as power, transportation and health. Our government will reverse the trend in which more than 70% of our annual budget go into recurrent expenditure.

“We will cut down from the cost of governance and wastage by instituting a new pricing regime and contract system for the country. This will reverse the trend and make more money available for capital expenditure which will expectantly have a larger percentage of our annual budget. The immediate impact of this will be on the economy by creating more jobs through direct labour arrangements.”