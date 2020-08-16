Address constraints to youth engagement in agriculture – FAO



The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has said that re-engaging youth in agriculture requires addressing the numerous constraints that they face as they try to earn a livelihood.

The UN agency in a statement said the problem of insufficient access to skills development and education; limited access to resources such as land; and low levels of involvement in decision-making processes should be addressed.



FAO said rural youth have typically excluded from institutions that provide access to financial services – such as credit, savings and insurance –which further hinder their ability to participate in the sector.

“Almost percent of the world’s 1.2 billion youth live in developing countries. Globally, young people account for approximately 24 percent of the working poor and this dynamic is particularly pronounced in Africa, where over 70% of youth subsist on $2 per day or less.

“Although the world’s youth population is expected to grow, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young women and men remain limited – particularly for those living in economically stagnant rural areas of developing countries.



“The majority of rural youth are employed in the informal economy as contributing family workers, subsistence farmers, home-based micro-entrepreneurs or unskilled workers. They typically earn low wages, are employed under casual or seasonal work arrangements and face unsafe, often exploitive working conditions that compel many to migrate to urban cities.”

Explaining it’s role, the Organisation said it is working through policy assistance and awareness-raising, FAO seeks to develop a strong enabling environment in which young people can thrive and seize current and future decent rural employment opportunities.



It stated further that FAO works to develop innovative and field-tested approaches that address the constraints rural youth face in accessing decent work.

“FAO’s private and public partnership model for youth employment in agriculture is designed to strengthen young people’s skills using FAO’s Junior Farmer Field and Life Schools methodology; it facilitates their access to land, credit and markets; and enhances their ability to partake in policy debates relevant to their well-being.

“Support governments in the design and implementation of strategies that more effectively target rural youth. FAO also works with governments to integrate youth issues into national agricultural investment plans (NAIPs). In Nigeria, for instance, it supported the design of an investment plan for the National Youth Employment in Agriculture Programme (YEAP).

“Generate more country-specific research to advise stakeholders about employment conditions and opportunities in their respective countries. This can include analyses of a given country’s labour market conditions, youth employment situation and untapped opportunities for rural employment generation.



“Advocate and further rural youth needs at global level. For instance, FAO is a member of the United Nations Inter-Agency Network on Youth Development (IANYD). The aim of IANYD is to increase the effectiveness of UN work in youth development, including youth employment, by strengthening collaboration and exchange among all relevant UN entities and other partners,” the Organisation said.