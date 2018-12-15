Address infrastructure deficits, Buhari tells govs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday stressed the need for governors
of the 36 states of the federation to re-double efforts in addressing
infrastructure deficiencies in their states in order to revamp the
country’s economy.
Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and governor of Zamfara
state, Mr. Abdul’aziz Yari, who disclosed this to State House
correspondents, said the president stated this to the governors at a
close-door meeting with them.
“The president, as usual, responded by telling us that the economy is
in a bad shape and we have to come together and think and re-think on
the way forward. So, Mr. President talked to us in the manner that we
have a task ahead of us. So, we should tighten our belts and see how
we can put the nation’s economy in the right direction and how we can
address the nation’s infrastructure decay.
“So, all of us as leaders, especially those that are coming to the
National Assembly and those coming back as governors and the president
who will be re-elected by God’s grace, should not think that things
are going to be easy, they are going to be harder than before, this
was the message of Mr. President,” he said.
On the meeting of the National Economic Council, the governor said the
Council deliberated extensively on new ways state governments could
generate additional revenues for speedy economic growth and
development.
The governor declined to confirm whether the meeting between the
president and the governors discussed the controversial N30, 000
minimum wage issue.
