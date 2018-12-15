Address infrastructure deficits, Buhari tells govs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday stressed the need for governors

of the 36 states of the federation to re-double efforts in addressing

infrastructure deficiencies in their states in order to revamp the

country’s economy.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and governor of Zamfara

state, Mr. Abdul’aziz Yari, who disclosed this to State House

correspondents, said the president stated this to the governors at a

close-door meeting with them.

“The president, as usual, responded by telling us that the economy is

in a bad shape and we have to come together and think and re-think on

the way forward. So, Mr. President talked to us in the manner that we

have a task ahead of us. So, we should tighten our belts and see how

we can put the nation’s economy in the right direction and how we can

address the nation’s infrastructure decay.

“So, all of us as leaders, especially those that are coming to the

National Assembly and those coming back as governors and the president

who will be re-elected by God’s grace, should not think that things

are going to be easy, they are going to be harder than before, this

was the message of Mr. President,” he said.

On the meeting of the National Economic Council, the governor said the

Council deliberated extensively on new ways state governments could

generate additional revenues for speedy economic growth and

development.

The governor declined to confirm whether the meeting between the

president and the governors discussed the controversial N30, 000

minimum wage issue.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.