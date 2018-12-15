Address infrastructure deficits, Buhari tells govs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday stressed the need for governors of the 36 states of the federation to re-double efforts in addressing infrastructure deficiencies in their states in order to revamp the country’s economy.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and governor of Zamfara state, Mr. Abdul’aziz Yari, who disclosed this to State House correspondents, said the president stated this to the governors at aclose-door meeting with them.

“The president, as usual, responded by telling us that the economy is in a bad shape and we have to come together and think and re-think on the way forward. So, Mr. President talked to us in the manner that we have a task ahead of us. So, we should tighten our belts and see how we can put the nation’s economy in the right direction and how we can address the nation’s infrastructure decay.

“So, all of us as leaders, especially those that are coming to the National Assembly and those coming back as governors and the president who will be re-elected by God’s grace, should not think that things are going to be easy, they are going to be harder than before, this was the message of Mr. President,” he said.

On the meeting of the National Economic Council, the governor said the Council deliberated extensively on new ways state governments could generate additional revenues for speedy economic growth and development.

The governor declined to confirm whether the meeting between the president and the governors discussed the controversial N30, 000 minimum wage issue.

