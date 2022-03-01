Address issues of abandonment, decommissioning before divestment, Kyari tells oil coys

International oil companies have been told they must address issues of abandonment and decommissioning of oil assets as they divest from Nigeria.

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari, said this at the opening session of the fifth edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit Monday in Abuja.

According to Kyari, recent events have revealed that there is need to get IOCs to address those issues before finally pulling out their investment.

Kyari had in August last year while speaking at the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition explained that from previous experiences, the NNPC developed requisite Divestment Policy that will provide clear guidelines and criteria for divestment of partners’ interest in all its Joint venture and production sharing contracts arrangements.

Onshore decommissioning involves capping oil wells, clean-up and taking out all production and pipeline risers that are sustained by the platform, removing the platform and getting rid of it in a junk storage area or manufacturing yard.

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria and ExxonMobil are presently faced with huge remediation costs over their failure to properly decommission and cap oil and gas assets across the Niger Delta, especially the ones sold to Nigerians in recent divesture programmes.

The situation has created severe environmental risks and pollution to host communities in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

“The decommissioning and abandonment fund shall exclusively be used to pay for decommissioning and abandonment costs. Where a lessee or a licensee fails to comply with the decommissioning and abandonment plan, the decommissioning and abandonment fund shall be accessed by the commission to pay for the performance by a third party,” he said.