Address reforms on Nigeria’s structural defects now, Ojo tells FG

A former Attorney- General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) has advocated a reform that will address the prevailing social tension in the country and guarantee safe and secure environment for local and foreign investors.

He said the social tension in the country required that key players in the nation’s economic and political space come together and agree on reforms that will quickly address structural defects that would enhance economic growth.

The former minister said the current generation of Nigerian leaders “cannot afford to allow the country to further fracture beyond redemption, and we cannot bequeath a fragile nation to the next generation.”

The former minister stated this at the 30th anniversary and Founder’s Day lecture of LUBCON, an indigenous lubricating company which he delivered in Ilorin.

The lecture was titled “The Power of Vision and Enhancing Success Story of LUBCON From its Small Beginning to an Iconic Cooperate Behemoth”.

Harping on the need to guarantee a safe and secure country for investors to come in, Ojo said “It is in the best interest of all us if the prevailing social tensions in the country abate and the social landscape becomes stable, because there can only be the desired economic prosperity if the country is made safe and secure for investment.

“We cannot afford to allow the country to further fracture beyond redemption, and we cannot beqeath a fragile nation to the next generation. As such we must work together to fix the country and reposition it on the path of sustainable prosperity.”

Ojo stressed the need for concerted efforts in addressing the structural defects in the nation’s system.

“No one will come over here to build the country for us ,we have the duty to individually and collectively roll up our sleeves and get to work to build the society we desire by working committedly at fixing the structural defects in our national life through essential reforms in the social , political , economic and value system,” he said.