Adebooye emerges UNIOSUN’s 4th VC

The Governing Council of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has announced the appointment of Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye as the 4th Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Chairman of the Council Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN, announced the appointment as approved by the Visitor to the University, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Monday, evening.

The Professor of Plant Physiology replaced Professor Adefemi Bello, who was appointed acting VC on November 3, 2021, upon the retirement of Professor Labo Popoola.

Professor Adebooye has served UNIOSUN at various times as a member of the Governing Council, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Provost/Dean, Director and Head of Department among others.

The council chairman thanked the visitor and governor of the state for his consistent support which has made the university one of the fastest-growing universities in the country.

“I am happy that despite the controversies surrounding the appointment process, the Council was able to exert rigorous efforts and sacrifice in the appointment procedures, which culminated in the appointment of Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye.

“We believe that he possesses the attributes to move the university forward and write a fresh chapter in the journey to achieve the dreams of the founding fathers of the University,” he added.

