Adebutu accuses Ogun of diverting N64bn LG allocation

Representatives member and chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Ladi Adebutu, has accused Ogun state government of misappropriation of N64 billion allocated to the 20 local government areas in 21 months.

Adebutu made this allegation while briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, saying he is perturbed by the high level of corruption in the state under the Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

He stated that the N64 billion council funds as released by Bureau of Statistics indicted Governor Abiodun’s administration has no visible developments in the local governments to reflect the federal allocation.

He said: “The N64 billion which was disbursed by the federal government within 21 months of the Abiodun-led administration was allegedly taken over by the state government.

“According to the Bureau of Statistics, N64 billion was disbursed. Out of this fund, only salaries of workers were paid across the 20 councils. All the 20 local governments in the state are under lock and key by the state government.

“There is no single project to show for the allocation received from the federal government. Ogun state has suffered from this administration.”

Reacting to the allegation, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Afolabi Afuape described Adebutu’s claim as figment of his imagination.

“It is only a figment of Adebutu’s imagination that we as Ogun government pocketed N64 billion funds meant for 20 local governments in the state in the last 21 months.

“Since the advent of this administration, we have been having the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meetings, it is statutory; it is required by law. Before we came on board, JAAC was never held for six years.”