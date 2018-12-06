Adebutu will dislodge APC in S/West-PDP



People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it is ready to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South West.

The party also clarified that Ladi Adebutu is its governorship candidate in Ogun State the forthcoming gubernatorial election.



It could be recalled that, Senator Buruji Kashamu and Reuben Abati are currently parading themselves as the genuine candidate of the party, having been recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



However, the party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary and the Director Media and Publicity of PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday noted that “Ladi Adebutu was duly elected as the PDP candidate in the primary conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC)”, adding that NWC is the only body empowered to conduct such primaries.



Accordingly, he said his name and particulars have since been duly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the leadership of the party.



“The PDP candidate, Ladi Adebutu, has already commenced his campaigns and is widely accepted by the people of Ogun state, who have expressed their readiness to freely give him the mantle of leadership at the 2019 election”, he added.



Meanwhile, the PDP has said its South West Presidential Zonal rally scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo state capital, today will accentuate its deepened consultation with leaders of the zone in the consensus to dislodge the failed APC in the 2019 general elections.



Similarly, the PDP Presidential campaign Organization (PPCO) has stated that “the South West is too sophisticated and educationally exposed to allow certificate forgers, incompetent leaders and fraudulent elements to brazenly continue to sit over their affairs, especially with arrogant show of disdain and official intimidation.



“This APC expansionist and his cronies have looted the resources of the South West and made life miserable for the people through forceful territorial occupation, direct stealing of public funds, annexing of public property and income generating institutions; multiple taxation, which proceeds are directed to private purses, as well as harsh financial regulations, which have crippled many businesses, particularly in the Southwest, he added.



