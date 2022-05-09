Adebutu’ll never be part of illegality in Ogun – Group 

A group, Oduduwa Development Initiative (ODI) weekend rose in defense of Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu over alleged conspiracy with the members of state executive officers of the Ogun chapter of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to impose unpopular delegates and alter the delegate’s list in his favour.

The group said he will never involve himself in such despicable act.

Reacting to claims on alleged conspiracy to impose unpopular candidates in Ogun state, the group in a statement signed by the national president, Amb. Akinyele Sumbo, in Abuja said Adebutu would not be part of any dealing about imposition of delegates or altering delegate’s list in his favour.

The group stated that the accusations are unfounded, baseless and misleading by agents of destabilisation.

Sumbo added that the governorship aspirant in the coming election is a man of equity, fairness and openness.

