Adefisoye empowers constituents with items worth N100m

A federal lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, has empowered hundreds of his constituents with various empowerment items valued at N100m.

While addressing beneficiaries at Idanre constituency office Friday, Adefisoye said empowerment was a way to take care of faithful party members. He therefore urged APC members in the constituency to stay committed and remain faithful to the party. He added that the mega empowerment with be a continuous one as all members could not benefit at the same time.

“I can assure you that this mega empowerment will be a continuous one by the grace of God. Members that are unable to get empowerment items this time with surely get theirs during the next empowerment.”

Speaking further, Adefisoye was thankful to APC state chairman, Ade Adetimehin, for his refusal to collude with PDP members to suppress his electoral victory in 2019.

“It is important that I thank the Jagaban of Ondo state politics and our state party chairman, Adetimehin for his refusal to collude with PDP members in 2019 to give away his victory. He frankly told the desperate PDP members that approached him then that Small Alhaji is from APC and will still return to his original party.”

While mentioning some of his achievements in two years, Adefisoye said he had given scholarships to more than 600 students and had also organised summer coaching in 19 centers across the federal constituency.

The deputy chairman, House Committee on Army added that he has a world class Skills Acquisition Centre project that is nearing completion in Igbara-Oke at Ifedore local government area. The lawmaker added that he had lighted up streets of Idanre and Ifedore with super solar lights and also sank motorised boreholes across the constituency while faulty ones had equally been fixed.