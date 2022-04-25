Adegoke: Falana, Osun govt begin prosecution as court adjourns to May 25



The human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, and the government of Osun state have taken over the prosecution of a murder case involving the owner of Hilton hotel and resort, Ile-Ife, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin and six staff of his hotel.



The case was adjourned to Monday, April 25 to enable the defendants open their defense.



At the resume hearing in Osogbo, Falana told the court that he has secured the power of the Attorney General of the state to take over the prosecution from the police.



But, counsel to the 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants, Abdur-Rasheed Muritala SAN, insisted that Attorney General must take over the matter from the police who were prosecuting the matter from inception before he can use fiat to transfer the matter to any other person.



The counsel also said the Administrator-General and Public Trustee in the state Ministry of Justice, Abiodun Badiora, can not take over the matter.



After some argument, Falana announced his appearance with Badiora and a Chief State Counsel, Moses Faremi, to prosecute the case.



Adedoyin, Magdalene Chiefuna (24), Adeniyi Aderogba (37), Oluwale Lawrence (37), Oyetunde Kazeem (38), Adebayo Kunle (35) and Adedeji Adesola (23), were arraigned on March 3 on 11 count charges bothering on conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful killing of Timothy Adegoke, conspiracy to commit a felony, dumping of the body of Adegoke, conspiracy to improperly and indecently interfere with the body of Adegoke, conspiracy to alter receipt, altering and cancelling of receipt and administering of extra-judicial oath in connection with the killings.



During the proceeding, the second defendant, Chiefuna, was coughing and became unconscious. This forced the court to rise and return after some minutes.



Counsel to the first defendant, Adedoyin, K. K. Eleja SAN, told the court that his client has no witness to call in his defence.



But, Muritala SAN said he could not prepare his witness because one of his clients slumped in court and would need to take care of her health.

The counsel who also stood for Rowland Otaru SAN to represent the 3rd and 5th defendants urged the court to adjourn the matter.



The presiding judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, thereby adjourned the case to May 25 for further hearing.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

