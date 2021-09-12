Adegoke hails 3SC on promotion to Premier League

The Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland , Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke on Sunday identified Sport as one of the tools for Youth development,

Olooye Adegoke stated this in his congratulatory message to the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), its supporters and people of Oyo state on the club’s promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain with the promotion, 3SC should not relent in its keeping Oyo state as a pacesetter in sports, saying, ” 3SC as I said earlier is a pride to everyone of us, in the past 3SC had even made the country proud by winning many laurels for the state and the country as a whole”.

” Sport is one of the tools for Youth development, so it is necessary for us all, the government at local, state and federal levels that believe in youth development to continue to contribute their respective qouta to sports development”, he said.

” 3SC is not about political party but about the glory and pride of the state, and we all know sports especially football is a uniting factor irrespective of tribe or political party affiliation, football always bring everyone together”.

Olooye Adegoke stressed, “I am happy that our team, 3SC, the pride of Ibadan, pride of Oyo State, pride of South West geo-political Zone secured needed victory to move back to NPFL”

