Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, gifted his mother, Folakemi Kosoko, a house on her 60th birthday.

The singer had threw lavish birthday for his mum in Lagos, on Thursday to mark his mom’s diamond jubilee.

Skit maker and actress, Kie Kie, shared video of the event which captured the moment the singer presented the house documents to his mother.

Kie Kie captioned the clip: “AG bought his mum a gaddemmmmm house!”

