Adelabu picks Oyo APC guber ticket

Following the reluctant withdrawal of Niyi Akintola from the primary election, Adebayo Adelabu has emerged candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 election.

There were seven contestants until five of them announced withdrawal from the primaries, with some of them endorsing Adelabu.

But announcing his withdrawal at the venue of the primary, Akintola said: “I feel cheated” “I have not really benefitted anything from my struggle.

I am taking this decision against the wish of my immediate family.

I have listened to the advice of our party leaders, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I feel cheated and I hereby announce my exit from Oyo state party politics.” The lawyer from Ogbomosho was Speaker of the State House of Assembly in the short-lived Third Republic.

Ayade affirmed as PDP guber candidate in Cross River Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on Sunday emerged the governorship candidate of PDP for the 2019 elections through affirmation by delegates at the party’s primary election.

Ayade was announced as the candidate by the PDP panel chairman, Olorogun Tebite, who conducted the primaries

