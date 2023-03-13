Adeleke mulls reintroduction of tablet back to Osun schools

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has mulled a plan to reintroduce tablets back to senior secondary schools in the state.

The government of Rauf Aregbesola, now Interior Minister, introduced the tablet to aid the reading of senior secondary students in the state.

The tablets were phased out with the government of Aregbesola as they were retrieved from students and deposited at the ministry of education while others have spoilt.

Spending at the presentation of instructional materials to secondary school students, Monday, Adeleke said the introduction of the tablet will address the increasing cost of book purchases and also enhance Osun’s readiness for e-learning.

He said, “the two ministries should look into best practices and engage TLG, a local company in which the Osun government is a shareholder, on the subject matter.”

Adeleke also disclosed a plan to convene education submission to enable him to submit his Imole Education Agenda.

He said, “the state of education in Osun state indeed demands urgent attention from the government. From primary to secondary schools, the infrastructure is in bad condition. The three areas that affect learning need urgent reforms. The learning environment, the teaching aids, and teachers’ welfare are all issues our government is looking into.

“We will soon hold an educational summit where all stakeholders will brainstorm. The summit will enable me to submit the Imole Education Agenda to fast-track the implementation process. We aim to ensure an education system in tune with the demands of the 21st century.”

Adeleke also directed the Ministry of Education to clean up and re-open the nine computer centers located in selected schools across the nine federal constituencies, saying “the facilities in those centers are rotten away. We must put them to good use for the betterment of our education system.

“In the same vein, I call on both the Ministry of Education and that of Science and Innovation to study the possibility of introducing tablets into the senior secondary school level. This will address the increasing cost of book purchases and also enhance Osun’s readiness for e-learning. The two ministries should look into best practices and engage TLG, a local company in which the Osun government is a shareholder, on the subject matter,” he added.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

