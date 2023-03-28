Adeleke speaks on becoming entertainer

The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has opened up on his becoming an entertainer.

The governor said he was supposed to be into entertainment, but his parents forced him to attend school.

In an interview with News Central TV on Tuesday, Adeleke said he won dollars when he participated in dancing competitions in the United States.

“I love music. I love dancing. In fact, I was supposed to be into entertainment and business. During that time when we were growing up, our father believed that you have to be a doctor, you have to be a lawyer, and you have to go to school. But they forced me to go to school.

“I went to the US in 1980 when Michael Jackson was booming. I used to go out there and do a dancing competition, and I was winning dollars. So it’s just part of me.

“So I am not surprised by my nephew and my kids, who have already picked that up. So I still have it in me,” he said.

He also added that dancing was his hobby and didn’t stop him from his role as a governor.

