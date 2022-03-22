Ademola Lookman doubtful for Ghana vs Super Eagles World Cup playoffs 

Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman remains a big doubt for the games as a result of illness though Super Eagles technical crew are expecting him to be part of the trip to Ghana to have a first hand feel of the team.

Lookman missed Leicester City’s 2-1 home win against Brentford on Sunday after sustaining the injury during the team Europa match and may now have to wait to make his debut for Nigeria.

His Leicester City teammate Wilfred Ndidi has already been ruled out of the qualifiers due to knee injury.

The third Nigerian at the club Kelechi Iheanacho is already in camp.