Ademola Lookman doubtful for Ghana vs Super Eagles World Cup playoffs 

March 22, 2022 Editorial IV Sports 0

Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman remains a big doubt for the games as a result of illness  though  Super Eagles  technical crew are expecting him  to  be part of  the trip to Ghana to have a first hand feel of the  team.

Lookman missed Leicester City’s 2-1 home win against Brentford on Sunday after sustaining the  injury during the  team Europa match and may now have to wait to make his debut for Nigeria.

His Leicester City teammate Wilfred Ndidi has already been ruled out of the qualifiers due to knee injury.

The third Nigerian at the club Kelechi Iheanacho is already in camp.