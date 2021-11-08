Adequate security our major priority in Lokoja varsity – VC

The Vic-Chancellor Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Professor Olayemi Akinwumi has assured parents that the institution will not leave any stone unturned in providing adequate security to guarantee the lives of students and staff at the main campus of the university.

Akinwumi gave the assurance on Monday during a press briefing to mark the commencement of the fifth convocation ceremonies of the institution slated for Monday the 8th to Sunday November 14, 2021.

According to him, the management of the institution has engaged the services of over 60 hunters to complement the efforts of the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in providing security of life and property to the students and staff of the institution at the Felele campus.

He added that the students will not be moved to the hostels until the management is satisfied with the security architect of the institution, saying the terrain of the campus called for concern.

“The management of this institution will not toy with the security of students and staff of the university. We have seen what happened just recently in some tertiary institutions in the country where Professors and their children were kidnapped in the campuses.

“We have engaged over 60 hunters to and they have mapped out areas where criminals can use as escape route and we will blocked those areas. Until we are satisfied with the security here in the permanent site of the university, we will not move students to the hostels for now,” he said.

Speaking on the convocation, the Vice-Chancellor revealed that 804 graduands will be conferred with degrees and postgraduate diploma, noting that honorary degrees would also be conferred on eminent personalities that have contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria.