Adesina, a pride to Nigeria, Yoruba race – Makinde

Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde of on Friday described the re-elected president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, as “a pride to Nigeria and the entire Yoruba race.”

The governor stated this in his congratulatory message to Adesina on his re-election as the president of the bank for another term.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor said the victory was well-deserved having raised the standards and brought about immense growth in the multilateral development finance institution, in the last five years of his first tenure.

Makinde said further that he was not surprised that Adesina was re-elected to lead the bank for another term, as his insightful leadership and sense of direction, which had repositioned the bank “could not have gone unnoticed by stakeholders and member-countries.”

“I congratulate the president of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on his re-election as president of the bank for another term of five years. The victory is well-deserved and it did not come to me as a surprise, because Dr. Adesina’s astute and visionary leadership at the bank, in the last five years, have been so convincing that member-countries cannot ignore them,” he said.