Adesina and new horizons for Africa

The unanimous electoral vote for Dr Adewumi Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank must have been received with much joy in offices in the Ministry of Finance in San Tiago, Chile. The minister of finance has shown interest in being elected as the new head of the Inter- American Development Bank.

In 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower had assured governments of South America that the institution would always be headed by a person from their region. President Donald Trump has betrayed this foundation pledge by bullying many governments in the sub-continent to vote for his American nominee. The Africans have shown the South Americans that the American bluff can be beaten back.

Trump’s decision is rooted in his government’s alarm that the region has invited an increase in China’s investments into their economies. Argentina and Brazil have found a vast market for their soya beans in China. This saves them from competing with American farmers whose votes put Trump in power. Alternative sources of soya beans for China’s consumers also weaken Trump’s diplomatic leverage with Xi Xinping.

The recent scandal of meat from Brazil imported by China has drawn fears that President Bosonaro’s refusal to take seriously the impact of COVID-19 may have been exploited by agents of American exporters of pork and beef from Brazil by contaminating the products at points of packaging for export. Economic espionage and sabotage remains a booming business.

The benefit of this economic diplomacy for the President of the African Development Bank is to underline the urgency of playing the China card to turn around American economic habits of treating Africa as ‘’a SHIT-HOLE’’ . As an example, President Paul Kagame stoutly ended Americans dumping of ‘SECOND-HAND CLOTHES’ into Rwanda’s textile market. Uganda and Kenya were bullied into submission, while Rwanda opted for manufacturing new textile in a new factory using Chinese machinery. Uganda and Kenya buckled under the pressure probably because of their dependence on American weapons and finance for their war in Somalia against Al Shabaab militants.

The Rwanda example should open a window to encouraging investments in industrialisation of Africa. Ethiopia, Morocco and Tunisia have taken this route. South Africa has the record of Afrikaner economic tribalism

during apartheid that injected financial capital into research by local university staff. Investment by AfDB in this sector would boost the quality of scholarship and research in Africa’s universities which have declined severely due to the depletion of high quality academic staff by a massive brain drain.

Outside university campuses, the large pool of unemployed secondary school and college graduates has sprouted enormous creativity by YOUTHS. The integration of this CREATIVITY with processing diverse raw materials would draw energies away from a European Union’s vacuum-cleaning process cynically punctuated with thousands drowning in the Mediterranean Sea.

The decline in the quality of teaching in educational institutions at all levels should attract ADfB’s investment in a ‘LITERACY-WHILE-YOU-WORK’ project which was pioneered in Kano State under Governor Abubakar Rimi’s government (1979-1983).

President Adesina should consider funding support for NGOs focused in building knowledge of African countries and their resource endowments; empowering orientation for assuming POLITICAL and ECONOMIC leadership in governance in AFRICA considered as a common economic and political space.

Two outstanding examples of such NGOs include (1): Africa Vision 525 Initiative which has a record of training Secondary School and College students in research-based simulations of ‘assemblies’ by ‘presidents’

of ‘Member States’ of the African Union; and (2): ‘Africa-Rising’ which is committed to injecting new policy visions into offices of African governments at the highest levels.

President Adesina should urge African governments to learn from the massive, bold and tenacious demonstrations that hit Sudan, Algeria and Mali and the importance of reviving the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). It has been acknowledged as a homemade product of African genius. While it is based on governments volunteering to be reviewed, AfDB should link it as a conditionality to loans for specific projects.

The World Bank and the IMF imposed on African governments what the late Professor Adebayo Adedeji described as ‘political, social and economic warfare’ through their Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAP). The processes underlying the APRM – including the participation of local stakeholders in monitoring the implementation of its recommendations for the reviewed country – would be pro-development and pro-progress in ways that will make African peoples genuine owners of their own good economic and political governance.

In his THISDAY newspaper column (Thursday 27 August, 2020), Segun Adeniyi outlined the ‘crime’ in which 14 million children are out of school despite the fact that, “available information reveals that about N25 trillion has been shared by the 774 local governments in the past 21 years’’ in Nigeria. This picture must be widespread in Africa, not to mention issues of violence against women, ethnic groups regarded as enemies, and rigged elections.

Running away from developmental issues, the BBC labelled Adesina as “flamboyant”. President Julius Nyerere once said that, “Socialism is an attitude of mind’’. Perhaps flamboyance is an outward sign of inward integrity. In an African continental space filled by chronic corruption, disregard for stunting public welfare and development with impunity, it may be advisable for AfDB to invest in cultural infrastructure and strategies for mind-cleansing’.

A study of Germany, Britain, France and the United States as ‘democracies’, noted the value of special educational experiences for their future leaders. Colonial rule had no such agenda in Africa. AfDB should invest in facilitating post-colonial governments’ learning from Japan’s creative adaptation- for modernisation and industrialisation – the most positive, dynamic, patriotic and community-welfare elements in local cultures.

It is worth noting that Stanford University (and later Oxford and Cambridge universities) stemmed the drain of their most brilliant scientists to the private sector and to the United States, respectively, by making them ‘academic millionaires’ through funding the translation of their brain waves into industrial products.

Congratulations, Dr. Adesina. Have a productive walk to New Horizons!

Prof. Oculi is an Abuja-based development analyst and Convener of the Africa Vision 525 Initiative