Adeyemi, Oseni, Echocho pick APC ticket for Senate in Kogi

The trio of Senator Smart Adeyemi, Alhaji Yakubu Oseni and Alhaji Jubril Isah Echocho have won the tickets of the All Progressive Congress for Kogi West, Central and East senatorial districts, respectively for the 2019 general election.

The delegates primaries which took place simultaneously across the three senatorial districts was peaceful, credible, free and fair.

The exercise, which was witnessed by INEC and security personnel, lasted from 11:30 Wednesday night to 8:00am yesterday morning.

Adeyemi polled 1659 votes to defeat three other aspirants; Dr. Toyin Akanle, Tajudeen Bissimillahi and Mrs Ibikunle Adedoyin, who polled 104, 98, 19 respectively, to emerge as the party candidate, while 13 votes were voided.

The returning officer, Mr. Bonnie Eneh, who said 1900 delegates were accredited while 1893 delegates voted, declared Adeyemi winner of the exercise having scored the highest votes.

Also in Kogi Central senatorial district, Alhaji Yakubu Oseni scored 1100 votes to defeat six other contestants.

Chairman of the senatorial primary election committee for Kogi Central, Chief Francis Inegbeniki while declaring the result, said 1,693 delegates were accredited for the election while 1,689 voted as 6 votes were invalid.

He declared Yakubu Oseni winner of the primaries, having polled 1,100 votes to defeat Nurudeen Abatemi, Kabiru Ajanah, Raji Abdulaeez, Yakubu Dahiru Adoke , Yusuf Haruna and Dalhatu Sheriff, who scored 160, 32, 3, 5, 12 and 371 respectively.

The chairman commended the delegates and party faithful for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

In Kogi East, Isiah Jibrin Echocho polled a total of 2,469 votes to defeat his only opponent, Prince Yahaya Audi, who scored 308

