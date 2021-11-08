Adhere to prescribed Science/Art ratio, JAMB tells stakeholders

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the federal government’s guidelines on admission, which mandate tertiary institutions to admit their intakes in line with the prescribed 60:40 Science/Art ratio for conventional universities/colleges of education; 80:20 Science/Art ratio for specialised universities and 70:30 for Technology/Non-Technology courses ratio for polytechnics and monotechnics.

This was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin published Monday. The board has urged all institutions to adhere strictly to the guidelines on admission according to their orientation and proprietorship.

“As such, for Federal Institutions, the allotment shall be Merit: 4 5 %, Catchment: 35% and Educationally Less Developed State: 20%. For Federal and State Institutions, the Merit Quota shall be 45%.

“For State Institutions, the Merit Quota should be in two layers as follows: National Merit Quota – for the first topmost 10% (indigenes and non-indigenes including foreigners); and Indigene Merit Quota – additional 35% allotted to indigenes of the State on merit basis after the first top most 10% National Merit.

“This clarification, according to the Board, is necessary for a clearer understanding of the basis for admitting candidates to tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” the bulletin disclosed.