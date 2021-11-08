Adhere to the prescribed Science/Art ratio – JAMB

The joint Admission and Matriculation Board has urged all stakeholders
to adhere strictly to the federal government’s guidelines on
admission, which mandate tertiary institutions to admit their intakes
in line with the prescribed 60:40 Science/Art r a t i o f o r c o n v
e n t i o n a l universities/colleges of education; 80:20 Science/Art
ratio for specialised universities and 70:30 for
Technology/Non-Technology courses ratio for polytechnics and
monotechnics.
This was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin published Monday.
The board has urged all institutions to adhere strictly to the
guidelines on admission according to their orientation and
proprietorship.
“As such, for Federal Institutions, the a l l o t m e n t s h a l l b
e M e r i t : 4 5 % , Catchment: 35% and Educationally Less Developed
State: 20%. For federal and state institutions, the merit quota shall
be 45%.
“For state institutions, the merit quota should be in two layers as
follows: National Merit Quota – for the first topmost 10% (indigenes
and non-indigenes including foreigners); and Indigene Merit Quota –
additional 35% allotted to indigenes of the State on merit basis after
the first top most 10% National Merit.
“This clarification, according to the Board, is necessary for a
clearer understanding of the basis for admitting candidates to
tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” the bulletin disclosed.
