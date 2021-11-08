Adhere to the prescribed Science/Art ratio – JAMB

The joint Admission and Matriculation Board has urged all stakeholders

to adhere strictly to the federal government’s guidelines on

admission, which mandate tertiary institutions to admit their intakes

in line with the prescribed 60:40 Science/Art r a t i o f o r c o n v

e n t i o n a l universities/colleges of education; 80:20 Science/Art

ratio for specialised universities and 70:30 for

Technology/Non-Technology courses ratio for polytechnics and

monotechnics.

This was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin published Monday.

The board has urged all institutions to adhere strictly to the

guidelines on admission according to their orientation and

proprietorship.

“As such, for Federal Institutions, the a l l o t m e n t s h a l l b

e M e r i t : 4 5 % , Catchment: 35% and Educationally Less Developed

State: 20%. For federal and state institutions, the merit quota shall

be 45%.

“For state institutions, the merit quota should be in two layers as

follows: National Merit Quota – for the first topmost 10% (indigenes

and non-indigenes including foreigners); and Indigene Merit Quota –

additional 35% allotted to indigenes of the State on merit basis after

the first top most 10% National Merit.

“This clarification, according to the Board, is necessary for a

clearer understanding of the basis for admitting candidates to

tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” the bulletin disclosed.

Ignore this, send it earlier to you…Show quoted text