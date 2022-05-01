Adieu, Prof Gadzama

The entire staff and students of University of Maiduguri mourn the departure of a great icon Professor Njidda Mamadu Gadzama who slept in the Lord on April 10, 2022.

Njidda Mamadu Gadzama is professor emeritus of zoology and environmental science at University of Maiduguri, Borno state, Nigeria. He is an academic leader, having been pioneer pro-chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria in Lagos from 2004-2008; vice-chancellor, University of Maiduguri from 1994-1998 and acting vice-chancellor, University of Port Harcourt from 1992-1994.

He holds BA (Biology), McPherson College, Kansas (1964); MSc (Zoology), Long Island University (1967), PhD (Entomology), New York University (1971). He has in excess of 80 scholarly publications in referred journals, conference proceedings, edited books and monographs.

Professor Njidda Mamadu Gadzama was the founding director of Centre for Arid Zone Studies (CADZ), Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI) and National Biotechnology Centre at University of Maiduguri. He also founded an NGO: Centre for Alternative Sustainable Livelihoods (CASELS).

He has published in leading journals such as Journal of Experimental Zoology; Tissue and Cell; Journal of Morphology; Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene; World Journal of Science, Technology and Sustainable Development and many others. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Entomological Society of Nigeria and the Environmental Society of Nigeria.

He was a great man, a prominent scholar, a good researcher, industrialists and philanthropist. Professor Njidda Mamadu Gadzama was an ardent reader, lover of music and sports and had passion for wildlife photography.

At his valedictory session and christian wake keep that took place recently at the University of Maiduguri, tributes and testimonies of Mamadu Gadzama were delivered by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba, representative of the Borno state governor, Barrister Malgwi, former Executive Secretary TETFUND, Prof. S. E. Bogoro, colleagues, friends and family.

Gadzama’s sudden death has left a vacuum not only to his family’s but the entire nations. He was indeed a model to this generation and an unforgettable gem.

Mary Oluwatosin Afolabi,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

