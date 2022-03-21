Admin sec to area council heads: We won’t tolerate indolence

The Administrative Secretary FCT Area Councils Service Commission, Alh. Usman Baba Ado, has advised departmental heads of the six area councils to adhere strictly to civil service rules and procedures in their dealings with the elected council chairmen.

He gave the admonition in his office while urging them to remember that the politicians will come and go, but the civil servants are the custodians of the rules guiding area councils administration.

The Administrative Secretary said they should not be shy from telling the council chairmen whenever they are derailing because if there should be any discrepancy, the various heads of departments would be held accountable.

“You are the technocrats; you should not be tired of telling the executive the right thing to do. Mind you, we have EFCC and ICPC waiting in the wings,” he cautioned.

He said on resumption of duty late last year, he found out that the morale of the workers in the six area councils was low.

According to him, the low morale was due to delay promotion and pending ones.

He, however, said within the last six months, all pending promotion issues have been sorted out.

“We have issued out over 5,000 promotion letters in the six area councils. They are happy and we also expect them to reciprocate by putting in their best in the administration of the councils,” he counseled.

He, however, warned against absenteeism as the Commission would not hesitate to deal with those who don’t take their jobs seriously.